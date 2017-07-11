Frankie Dettori makes his eagerly-awaited return to the saddle with two rides on the opening day of the July meeting at Newmarket on Thursday.

The ever-popular Italian makes his comeback on the Richard Hannon-trained Denaar, for his retained owner Al Shaqab Racing, in the Arqana July Stakes after being sidelined with a shoulder injury.

He will also be in action on the other Group Two heat on the card, the Princess of Wales's Arqana Stakes, when he teams up with Lady Bamford's Wings Of Desire for John Gosden.

Dettori had been expected to be aboard the Gosden-trained Crowned Eagle in the opening Bahrain Trophy but Andrea Atzeni takes the ride.

"He's just got the two rides. It's about time he was back!" said his agent Ray Cochrane.

Dettori will then go on his travels in search of Group One victories for the Gosden stable.

He is pencilled in for Weekender in the Juddmonte Grand Prix de Paris at Saint-Cloud on Friday evening and will then go to Ireland to be reunited with Enable in the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.

Dettori took a nasty fall from am intended mount in the parade ring at Yarmouth the week before Royal Ascot.

He felt fit enough to partner Shutter Speed in the French Oaks two days before the big meeting, but had to cry off when the injury was found to be worse than originally thought following further investigation.