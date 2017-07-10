Epsom Oaks heroine Enable remains on course to bid for a Classic double in the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.

John Gosden's filly was a brilliant winner on the Surrey Downs, seeing off Aidan O'Brien's red-hot favourite Rhododendron by an emphatic five lengths.

The daughter of Nathaniel has had over a month to recover from those exertions and the Clarehaven handler is looking forward to seeing if she can become the first filly to complete the English-Irish Oaks double since Ed Dunlop's Snow Fairy seven years ago.

Gosden said: "Enable is in good form. We have freshened her up after the Oaks at Epsom and she is building up nicely for the Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

"I've been happy enough with her and the plan always was to go to the Curragh after she won at Epsom.

"She hasn't been over-raced. She was impressive at Chester and Epsom and she won a two-year-old race well towards the backend.

"We are hopeful that she is very much going in the right direction."

Gosden could yet be double-handed, with Ribblesdale Stakes winner Coronet set to be left in at the confirmation stage.

He added: "I'm leaving Coronet in at this stage. She won a Ribblesdale in good order.

"She got free late and finished very strongly and I'll obviously discuss matters with the owners.

"We will have another look after Tuesday's confirmation stage."

Frankie Dettori is set to be on board Enable once more, with the popular Italian due to return from an injury that ruled him out of Royal Ascot at Newmarket this week.

"I'll be back on Thursday and fingers crossed it should be all systems go for the Curragh on Saturday," said the jockey.

"Enable is a lovely mare, she won a Classic by five lengths and the obvious choice of race was the Irish Oaks."

Enable runs in the colours of Khalid Abdullah, whose racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe ruled out the Classic for the Michael Stoute-trained Ribblesdale Stakes runner-up Mori.

Grimthorpe said: "Mori is not going for the Irish Oaks. She is fine and she ran such a good race at Ascot.

"We were pleased with her and we are hoping she will improve yet again. She stayed the trip. She had done the work to get past the other horse (Hertford Dancer) then she just got done on the line.

"She has not really worked much since Ascot. There are no immediate exotic plans for her. She is in the Yorkshire Oaks but that is six weeks away so we will have to see."