Martin Molony, the six-time Irish champion jump jockey and winner of three Irish Grand Nationals, has passed away aged 91.

The Limerick man's brother Tom, who died in 1989, was a five-time champion jump jockey in Britain and both men had statues erected in their honour at Limerick Racecourse two years ago.

Martin Molony ran Rathmore Stud in his native county after retiring from the saddle aged just 26 following a bad fall at THurles.

His son Peter, who took control of the operation from his father, tweeted: "So sad to announce the passing of my father & Champ Martin Molony today, peacefully, just short of his 92nd birthday."