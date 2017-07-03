Owner-breeder Anthony Oppenheimer feels Cracksman could benefit from a mid-season break following his narrow defeat in the Irish Derby on Saturday.

The John Gosden-trained son of Frankel was beaten just a length into third when favourite for the Investec Derby a month ago and renewed rivalry with Epsom hero Wings Of Eagles at the Curragh.

Cracksman reversed form with Wings Of Eagles, but had to make do with the runner-up spot behind another Ballydoyle inmate in Capri.

Oppenheimer said: "I was thrilled with how he ran and I thought he was ridden extremely well.

"Pat Smullen said the horse has a lot of ability and he feels he'll be twice the horse next year or even later this year.

"He said he still felt a little bit immature and he didn't want to push him too much too early.

"He started his run late and was swallowing them up at the finish.

"We couldn't quite catch Capri, but he's beaten the Derby winner and the horse that was second in the French Derby (Waldgeist) and may have got there in another two strides.

"He's come out of the race well and has eaten up and everything, but we might just give him some time and let him develop.

"He's now had three runs as a three-year-old and two of them have been in Derbies, so now might be the time to give him a chance (to develop)."

When asked about future plans, Oppenheimer said: "I think we're going to have to sit down in conference.

"There are no races planned yet, but I'm excited to see what he can do later in the season and as a four-year-old."