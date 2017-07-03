Willie Mullins is keen to see Wicklow Brave defend his crown in the Irish St Leger later in the year after he was just touched off in the Curragh Cup on Sunday.

The dual-purpose eight-year-old provided Mullins with a first Classic success last September and also won the Punchestown Champion Hurdle on his latest appearance over jumps in April.

Wicklow Brave was an 11-8 favourite in the Curragh Cup, having last month finished a creditable fourth in the Belmont Gold Cup in America, but was powerless to resist the late surge of the Joseph O'Brien-trained Rekindling.

Mullins said: "I thought it was a very good run and we might look at finding something for him before coming back to the Curragh for the Leger.

"He's a fantastic horse to be able to do it at that level on the Flat and also over jumps."