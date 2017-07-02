Aidan O'Brien has raised doubts about the brilliant filly Minding returning to the track.

The daughter of Galileo is a seven-time Group One winner, but has not been seen in competitive action since making an impressive start to the campaign in the Mooresbridge Stakes at Naas in early May after suffering a setback.

O'Brien had hoped to welcome the filly back into training this week, but revealed she is not yet ready to return to exercise.

He said: "We had Minding pencilled in to start back driving on Monday but when John (Halley) X-rayed her, he wasn't happy to do that. He wanted to leave her another month.

"We'll leave her another month, but if we go another month we could run out of time, I'm not sure.

"When John said to wait, we just have to wait. We'll wait and see.

"John always checks them before they start back and everything was in place to start off, but when he checked her he wasn't happy."