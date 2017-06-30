Frankie Dettori is on course to return to the saddle in time for Newmarket's July meeting.

Dettori is currently in Sardinia and will return to the UK next week for a check-up on an injured shoulder, which he damaged from a fall at Yarmouth on 13 June.

Having missed no fewer than five winners at Royal Ascot, including two Group Ones on Big Orange and Lady Aurelia, he admits it was hard to watch.

"At the moment, I'm spending my days swimming to help my shoulder, a bit of sunbathing, eating good food, and spending time with my parents," said Dettori in his Ladbrokes blog.

"I'm very pleased with my progression and I will be back in the UK next week to have my last check-up and hopefully I will be able to start riding out again.

"I want to be ready in two weeks' time for Newmarket.

"Of course, I watched Royal Ascot and I admit it wasn't pleasant. I had some very good rides that I was so looking forward to.

"I basically spent all year waiting for Ascot and then five days before the meeting I fell. At the time it looked like a very ordinary fall but I twisted my shoulder and cracked it so that was frustrating.

"I missed out on riding Lady Aurelia, Big Orange, and a couple John Gosden's runners, too. At the same time I was obviously really pleased for the connections of my horses."