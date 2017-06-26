Frankie Dettori will not be back before the week of Newmarket's July Festival at the earliest, the jockey's manager Peter Burrell has said.

The Italian sustained an arm injury in a paddock fall at Yarmouth on June 13 and while he was fit enough to ride in the French Oaks five days later, he missed the whole of Royal Ascot last week due to the problem.

Dettori will now miss the ride on Cracksman in Saturday's Irish Derby at the Curragh and will also be sidelined for the Coral-Eclipse meeting at Sandown the following weekend.

"I'm afraid he won't be back until July week-meeting at Newmarket at the earliest," said Burrell.

Dettori missed several winners at Royal Ascot, including Big Orange in the Gold Cup and Lady Aurelia in the King's Stand Stakes.