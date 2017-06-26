Jessica Harrington had no complaints about how her horses ran at Royal Ascot last week despite leaving empty-handed.

The dual-purpose handler headed to Berkshire with with several leading chances.

However, the closest she came to victory was Alpha Centauri's second in the Albany Stakes behind surprise winner Different League, while Brother Bear finished fourth in the Coventry Stakes and Torcedor fifth in the Gold Cup.

"All the horses ran well. She (Alpha Centauri) ran well, Brother Bear ran well and Torcedor probably ran out of his skin so I can't complain," Harrington told At The Races.

"The winner was an unknown quantity. I offer no excuses and on the day she was just beaten by a better filly. She won't run again now until the Moyglare.

"There was lots to take from Brother Bear's run, he'll go on. He's in the Phoenix Stakes and we'll see what happens there and he's also in the National Stakes.

"I'd say Torcedor got the trip great as he was staying on at the end, but in hindsight I'd say the ground was probably just a bit quick for him.

"The other thing was we should have ridden him closer to Big Orange, we just dropped in behind as we weren't sure about the two and a half miles, but we'll run him again there next year and sit on his tail because I'd have a lot more confidence that he'll stay."