Ascot witnessed something of a quiet French revolution on Wednesday as Qemah won the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, while compatriot Le Brivido did the business in the Jersey Stakes.

It was Qemah's second triumph at the Royal meeting as she won the Coronation Stakes 12 months ago.

Trainer Jean-Claude Rouget said of his 5-2 favourite: "I hope now she's in a good place for the rest of the season.

"After that we'll go to Deauville for the Prix Rothschild and then the Matron (Leopardstown)."

Andre Fabre also has grand plans for Le Brivido (2-1 favourite) after he readily disposed of a strong field in the Jersey.

Fabre said: "He's in the Sussex Stakes (Glorious Goodwood), but with all the travelling he might wait and go for the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

"He could go to the Breeders' Cup or something like that as it would suit him."

Heartache produced a masterclass of raw speed to win the Queen Mary Stakes for Clive Cox and Adam Kirby, with American filly Happy Like A Fool second.

The 5-1 scorer will now head for the Nunthorpe at York, with Wesley's Ward's runner-up set to stay on British shores for the Molecomb at Goodwood.

Cox said: "That was very good and it means a lot to me. She's very special."

Amanda Perrett savoured a first Royal Ascot winner for 17 years when Zhui Feng caused a 25-1 upset in the Hunt Cup, while in contrast the Jamie Spencer-ridden Con Te Partiro (20-1) came home with a real rattle to add to the increasing haul of American trainer Wesley Ward, this time in the Sandringham Handicap.