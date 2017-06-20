Hot favourite Ribchester claimed top honours in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Richard Fahey's Godolphin-owned four-year-old was all the rage for the first race of the week in Berkshire following an impressive display in last month's Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

William Buick was content to take his time aboard the 11-10 market leader as his stable companion and pacemaker Toscanini took the field along at a furious gallop.

Toscanini predictably faded racing inside the final two furlongs and Ribchester was sent about his business.

Mutakayyef emerged from the pack to throw down a strong challenge, but Ribchester, who drifted slightly to his left when asked to quicken, held him at bay by a length and a quarter.

Deauville was a close-up third ahead German challenger Spectre in fourth.

Buick said: "I said after the Lockinge he's very versatile. He's an exceptional miler, of course he's got lots of quality but he travels so well and sees it out so well.

"You've got to hand it to the horse, he's an absolute jockey's dream.

"It doesn't get much better than this, it's the biggest week in our sport and to wear the royal blue for Sheikh Mohammed here is absolutely fantastic."

It has been a tumultuous few weeks for Godolphin with chief executive John Ferguson resigning, and Buick added: "We are all working towards one goal, we all want to be in the winner's enclosure and that is what Sheikh Mohammed deserves."