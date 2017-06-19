After setting the target of riding 100 winners in Ireland this season Colin Keane has more immediate glory in his sights at Royal Ascot.

Since linking up with Ger Lyons, Keane's career has reached new heights and he leads the current jockeys' championship standings in Ireland.

"It's been going great," said the Meathman.

"From the word go it's been ticking over nicely and I've been finding a few winners each week. Long may it continue.

"Riding 100 winners won't be easy but I'm with a great stable and we've a lovely bunch of horses.

"Ger has them in great order and we've a few nice horses to come out as the season goes on."

Keane admits he has no standout contender at Ascot but has a handful or rides with genuine each-way chances.

"We've a nice team going there and with a bit of luck we might get one on the board," said Keane.

"It would be brilliant, but we're hopeful rather than confident.

"Ardhoomey (King's Stand Stakes, Tuesday) has been giving weight away so far this season and he was only a neck behind Acapulco last time, giving her 10lb.

"He goes there in as good a form as we can have him.

"Black Sails (Albany Stakes, Friday) is a nice filly and has come on for her run. We know Jessie Harrington's filly (Alpha Centauri) will be hard to beat, but we like our horse a lot and we're hopeful of a big run from her.

"Glastonbury Song (Jersey Stakes, Wednesday) has always been held in high regard and always shows us a lot at home.

"He ran a blinder at the Curragh in the Guineas on ground which doesn't suit him and dropping back to seven (furlongs) on quick ground should be right up his alley."

Throw in the likes of Lightening Fast in the Britannia Stakes on Thursday and Treasuring in the Queen Mary on Wednesday and it could be a breakthrough week for the 22-year-old.