Moonmeister came out on top after a thrilling climax to the Cork Derby.

Tony Martin's useful dual-purpose performer was making his first competitive appearance since finishing seventh in November Handicap at Leopardstown last October.

Ridden by talented apprentice Oisin Orr, the 8-1 shot knuckled down to get the better of Spruce Meadows by a neck, with Here For The Craic and Zamira close up in third and fourth.

Martin said: "He was consistent all last year and was unlucky in York, but he always had one of those in him.

"We were going to the Curragh a month ago but he just wasn't right. Luckily enough they are all coming right now and it was worth the wait.

"He loves that ground and that's his trip. Oisin is a great lad and didn't panic when he jumped slowly out of the stalls. He's is great fellow and is going to be one of the top men around I think.

"He can mix it between hurdles and the Flat for the summer and wants that ground."