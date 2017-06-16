Andy Slattery has decided to skip Royal Ascot with Creggs Pipes and will instead wait for the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on July 2.

A revelation last season when she progressed from winning a handicap off 75 to winning the valuable BMW Mile at Galway off 98, she found Pattern company beyond her after that.

However, she returned to winning ways last time out in the Group Two Lanwades Stud Stakes and now Slattery is eyeing bigger riches.

"We're keeping her back for the Pretty Polly," said Slattery.

"We just thought we may as well have a crack at a Group One and see if we can get some big black type with her.

"We're hoping that a lot of potential rivals will run at Ascot and we'll be at the Curragh nice and fresh."