Last year's winner Highland Reel and Derby hero Wings Of Eagles are among Aidan O'Brien's 11 entries for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on July 29.

The midsummer highlight could also be on the agenda for John Gosden's Oaks winner Enable and stablemates Jack Hobbs and Cracksman.

There is an international flavour with South American star Sixties Song, trained by Alfredo Gaitan.

The Argentine trainer said: "The track is beautiful, but obviously it is a very undulating track, which is a bit of a worry, if only because our horse has not really encountered it.

"I don't really know the opposition, even though I have watched the Derby, so I have seen Wings of Eagles and Cracksman.

"This is a great opportunity and a real honour and we are grateful to everyone who has made this possible.

"No horse from South America has ever attempted to come over and run in a race like this and we are all very excited.

"It is something unique and very special."

Ulysses, Dartmouth, Thunder Snow and Eminent all feature among 42 entries.