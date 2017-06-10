Son Of Rest produced a tremendous weight-carrying performance to finish a commanding winner of the feature Junefest Handicap at the Curragh.

The 4-1 favourite travelled powerfully for Chris Hayes and pulled clear with Patuano approaching the furlong pole.

Fozzy Stack's charge was carrying over two stone more than that rival, but even that impost could not hold him back as he got on top in the closing stages to score by a length and three-quarters.

Stack said: "That's his job - sprinting. It probably won't be soft enough at Ascot so he could go for the six-furlong Listed race (Belgrave Stakes) at the Curragh on Derby weekend."