John Ferguson has stepped down as chief executive and racing manager of Godolphin - bringing to an end a quarter of a century working for Sheikh Mohammed in various roles.

Following recent reports in the media indicating unrest within the Godolphin operation, Ferguson has described his position as "untenable".

In a statement, Ferguson said: "Given the recent articles in the media, it was clear my position was untenable.

"At times such as these, what matters is the future and my stepping down will allow everyone to draw a line under things and move forward."

Joe Osborne, the current managing director of Godolphin in Ireland, will take up the position of interim chief executive of Godolphin's global operation.

Osborne said in a statement: 'We are committed to our objective of achieving success for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and his family.

"Our thanks go to John Ferguson for his longstanding contribution to Godolphin and Darley."

Ferguson continued: "The course of action is best for everyone.

"All the staff at Godolphin are wonderful people who work so hard for the greater good and I want to thank each and every one.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed has given me so much over the years - trust, opportunities, key experiences and perhaps most importantly kindness and counsel.

"For all of these things, I thank him with all of my heart."

Ferguson had been bloodstock adviser to Sheikh Mohammed before taking charge in February 2014 after long-time racing manager Simon Crisford left after the organisation was engulfed by the steroids scandal involving trainer Mahmood Al Zarooni.

Ferguson was appointed chief executive and racing manager in a re-shaped and streamlined Godolphin in December 2015 when the global racing and breeding empires of Sheikh Mohammed were merged into one operation.

At that time, Ferguson was enjoying a successful career as a jumps trainer. However, he handed in his licence at the end of April 2016 in order to devote more time to Godolphin, who have horses in training in Dubai, Australia, Ireland, France, America as well as in the UK.