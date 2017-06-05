Being in foal obviously suits Furiosa after she opened her account at the seventh time of asking in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Fillies Maiden at Gowran.

Ken Condon's filly has been fairly consistent to date but finally got its head in front today.

A long duel with Jessica Harrington's Two For Tea ended with Shane Foley's mount prevailing by a neck.

"She didn't do much wrong and she handles better ground as well so she has options going forward," said Condon.

"The owners are delighted and it's nice to see people getting a thrill out of winning. She's a home-bred and it's important to them.

"She's actually in foal to Ruler Of The World. She'll probably have one or two more races and then go to the paddocks.

"If she does no more it's job done."

The heavy rain did not stop Eddie Lynam's Onlyhuman running out an impressive winner of the Ladies Day June 24th (C & G) Maiden.

Already a four-year-old but having just his second outing, the 8-1 shot pulled two and three-quarter lengths clear of even-money favourite Cannonball.

"He did it well and travelled well all the way," said winning jockey Billy Lee.

"He was just looking for a bit of company but when I was going well I had to go and send him on about his business.

"He got to the line well without getting a smack so hopefully there is a bit of improvement in him.

"I think he wants good ground. That ground is heavy but loose and he wasn't really enjoying it. Being a big strong four-year-old just got him through it.

"Eddie was happy with him . He had a good run the first day. He improved off it well, and I think he'll improve again."

Johnny Murtagh's Les Arceaux (7-1) was a clear-cut winner of the Gowran Park Golf Club Handicap under Colin Keane.

"He's always showed us a bit at home and I thought he'd definitely win off his mark," said Murtagh.

"I'd say he's a three-year-old hurdler in the making. He's big and he's tall and maybe there is a bit more improvement in him.

"Hopefully the handicapper won't be too hard on him."

After a pair of recent seconds, Jim Bolger's New Direction (14-1) returned to winning ways in the Festival Of Speed July 16th Handicap under Kevin Manning.

New Direction only ran in the race due to a raft of non-runners as he was one of the reserves.

Bolger's assistant Ger Flynn said: "Kevin said he handled the ground for a horse that's done most of his winning at Dundalk.

"The ground was loose.

"Kevin said he flew through the ground, battled and is as game as a pebble."

Canary Row had the time of his life in the Gowran mud when he absolutely dotted up in the feature seven-furlong handicap.

The 4-1 shot flew home inside the final furlong under Gary Halpin to score by seven and a half lengths from Dinkum Diamond.

Trainer Patrick Prendergast said: "He hasn't got the spark he used to have but once the ground come like this he goes on it and the others don't.

"Last year he won in Listowel when it was bottomless down there.

"He once won over five (furlongs) but he's lost his old toe. He keeps going in that muck."

Suitably inspired by having ridden in the Derby at Epsom at the weekend, Ana O'Brien enjoyed a double aboard Tim Doyle's Punches Pious and Music Box, trained by the jockey's father, Aidan.