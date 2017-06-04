Brametot got up in the final strides to snatch victory in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.

Giving trainer Jean Claude-Rouget a third success in the race, the 17-10 favourite overcame a characteristically poor start to become the first horse since Lope De Vega in 2010 to complete the Poule d'Essai des Poulains-Prix du Jockey Club double.

It looked somewhat unlikely for most of the extended mile-and-a-quarter trip, as Brametot was stone last after missing the break from his inside draw of stall one.

However, his rider Cristian Demuro took his time and switched Brametot to the outside to deliver his challenge in the straight.

He still had plenty to do, but managed to overhaul the field and get up in the shadow of the post.

Taj Mahal and Be My Sheriff made the early running, while the Williams Haggas-trained Rivet was given every chance by Frankie Dettori but had no answer to the principals in the closing stages.

Recoletos led briefly in the final furlong but he was soon headed by Waldgeist, who was reeled in by Brametot on the line.

Connections will get together to plan a programme for the rest of the season for Brametot, with the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe already in their thoughts.

"I am so pleased. He is a very good horse with a very good trainer and very good jockey. Today was magical. He did something special," said Sylvain Vidal, racing manager for Gerard Augustin-Normand, who owns the horse with Al Shaqab Racing.

"He did it so well. We are so happy. It's unbelievable.

"We will have to talk with the Al Shaqab team and with Jean-Claude Rouget, but maybe he can go for the Arc.

"He may have one more race before the Arc, but we will have to see."

Rouget said: "It's huge. I almost did not run in this race, but Churchill frightened me in the St James's Palace Stakes. So we tried, but between trying and succeeding, there is a difference. It is all the more beautiful after the virus that touched one of my barns.

"We were lucky that neither Brametot nor Mekhtaal (winner of last month's Prix d'Ispahan) were in this barn.

"The colt will have a rest this summer and we haven't set any precise objectives for the autumn yet."

Demuro said: "He started off slowly, like he is used to, and I had a hard time following. I was a little caught for speed in the turn, but he finished really strongly.

"He is a very hard horse, very strong - a true Group One horse. He gives me the impression he will (stay a mile and a half)."

Dietrich Von Boetticher, co-owner of the Andre Fabre-trained Waldgeist, said: "We raise horses capable of going over 2,400 metres (mile and a half). The Irish Derby is a possibility. The Arc is also a possibility.

"Fortunately in Europe there are a lot Classic-distance races where that kind of horse can perform. I am a big believer in this colt. "