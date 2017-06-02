Enable ran out an impressive winner of the Investec Oaks at Epsom in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

John Gosden's filly was a 6-1 shot for a mile-and-a-half Classic run in driving rain after a thunderstorm hit the track just minutes before the off.

Pocketfullofdreams took the field along for much of the way, but was a spent force heading inside the final three furlongs.

Her stablemate Rhododendron, the 8-11 favourite after finishing second to fellow Aidan O'Brien inmate Winter in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, loomed up ominously, but Enable was also delivered with her challenge and the pair settled down to fight it out.

Rhododendron briefly looked to be travelling the better, but her stamina appeared to give out passing the furlong marker and the further Enable went the better she looked and there was five lengths between them at the line.

Alluringly was third.

Dettori said: "When I saw Ryan (Moore, on Rhododendron) wasn't moving alongside me I thought I was in trouble, but once I saw his distress signals coming I knew my filly would stay right to the end.

"She pulled away in the last furlong and is a good mare, well done to everyone at Clarehaven, you've done a good job.

"She's only run three times, she's very good. She's still a bit of a frame but I think she'll get better and better.

"In the back of my mind I thought we had a chance, the rain spoiled it a bit as I was concentrating on my game plan so I didn't have much time to celebrate crossing the line."