Japanese Grade One winner Kitasan Black is among the entries for the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at the Leopardstown on 9 September.

Kitasan Black gained automatic entry into the race by winning the Osaka Hai at the beginning of April and has subsequently won the Tenno Sho for a second successive year.

His trainer, Hisashi Shimizu, said: "Kitasan Black returned to my barn at Ritto last week. I have entered him in the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes as this race is still an option as his first start in Europe."

There are 67 entries for the race, headed by last year's first and second Almanzor and Minding.

Aidan O'Brien's dual Guineas winners Churchill and Winter have the option at this stage as does Derby runner Cliffs Of Moher.

So Mi Dar, Zhukova, Zawraq, Recoletos, Brametot and Cracksman are also engaged.

A day later is the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh in which Wicklow Brave and Order Of St George, first and second last year, are two of 64 entries.

Big Orange, Dal Harraild, Harbour Law and Simple Verse are among the high-class contenders.