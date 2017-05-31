Pat Smullen will ride Khalidi in the Investec Derby on Saturday as the jockey attempts to become an Epsom hero for a second year on the bounce.

Smullen won the premier Classic 12 months ago aboard Harzand and will try to repeat the dose with the John Gosden-trained Khalidi, who was supplemented for the race after he claimed the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood on Friday.

The jockey told the Irish Times: "He broke the track record at Goodwood and they've paid a lot of money to supplement him so they must be happy with him.

"It looks an open year and worth taking a shot. It's about whatever steps up on the day.

"It will be a big field and a hassle-free run through the race will be a big help."