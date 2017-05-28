British challenger Decorated Knight claimed top honours in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Trainer Roger Charlton has claimed this Group One prize twice in recent years with former stable star Al Kazeem (2013 and 2015) and Decorated Knight was the 7-2 favourite to add his name to the roll of honour after winning at the highest level in Dubai earlier in the year.

Admirable grey Success Days took the eight-strong field along for much of the 10-furlong journey, with Decorated Knight always on his tail.

Atzeni sent his mount in pursuit halfway up the straight and he hit the front inside the final furlong.

Aidan O'Brien's tenacious filly Somehow, fourth in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last weekend and running for the fourth time in the space of a month, was delivered late with her challenge, but Decorated Knight held on for victory.

O'Brien was also responsible for the third, Deauville.

Atzeni said: "It went very smoothly. We had a good draw, we had a good position all the way and he travelled beautifully into the race.

"Two (furlongs) out, I was very confident it was going take a decent horse to beat him today.

"He got to the front easily enough. In the last 100 yards he got a bit lonely, but when the second horse came he went again.

"He's very brave, he's got a big heart and he's going the right way."

Earlier, Commander Grigio confirmed debut promise with an impressive display in the opening Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden.

The Fozzy Stack-trained juvenile finished an encouraging fourth on his racecourse introduction over the course and distance a fortnight ago and the experience was clearly not lost on him.

The 100-30 chance tracked Jessica Harrington's 2-1 favourite Brick By Brick for much of the six-furlong journey before being sent about his business by Chris Hayes and he came home strongly to secure a decisive three-and-a-half-length success.

There was little to choose between Bachelor and Port Lions in second and third respectively, while Brick By Brick weakened into fourth.

Homesman was a narrow winner of the Airlie Stud Gallinule Stakes.

Turning out a fortnight after chasing home Irishcorrespondent in a conditions race at the track, O'Brien's charge was a 5-1 shot for this Group Three in first-time blinkers.

Ryan Moore's mount took a while to find top gear, but eventually wore down Born To Play to score by a head.