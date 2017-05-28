Newmarket heroine Winter dominated her rivals to complete the double in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Aidan O'Brien's filly saw off stable companion and hot favourite Rhododendron to win the 1,000 Guineas over the Rowley Mile three weeks ago and she was a red-hot 8-13 market-leader to follow up back on home soil in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Fellow Ballydoyle inmate Hydrangea adopted a pacesetting role early on before the Mick Halford-trained Rehana was given her head by Pat Smullen and allowed to run to the lead.

However, her effort was short-lived and Winter loomed ominously alongside racing inside the final three furlongs before scooting clear.

The result was never in doubt from there as the daughter of Galileo further extended her lead and passed the post with plenty in hand.

Roly Poly and Hydrangea boxed on to finish second and third, making it a one-two-three for O'Brien, who was winning the race for a seventh time.

Moore said: "It was very easy. She gave me a lovely ride and it was very straightforward.

"She travelled and took me into the race without me asking her a thing and I couldn't be more impressed by her today.

"She was relentless and kept building all the way to the line. It rode like a piece of work.

"You'd have to say she's stepped forward with each of her runs and the way she felt today, I can't see any reason why she won't carry on progressing.

"I think the mile is fine, she'd probably get a little bit longer, but she's a fast filly."