Aidan O'Brien hopes to have Minding back for an autumn campaign after a setback derailed the brilliant filly from a number of targets.

The daughter of Galileo would have been a hot favourite to win an eighth Group One in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday, but plans are now on hold.

Minding will also miss Royal Ascot, where she holds entries in the Queen Anne Stakes and the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

O'Brien said: "Minding will hopefully be back for the autumn. She has to have a month's box rest and go from there."

The four-year-old had an extraordinary season in 2016, with victories in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, the Investec Oaks at Epsom and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

Five Group One triumphs during her three-year-old campaign also saw her crowned 2016 Cartier Horse of the Year.