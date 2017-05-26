Winter will face seven rivals when she bids to complete a Classic double in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday.

The daughter of Galileo saw off stable companion and hot favourite Rhododendron to clinch the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket three weeks ago and will be a warm order to follow up back on home turf and provide trainer Aidan O'Brien with a seventh victory in this Group One contest.

O'Brien also saddles Hydrangea, who is fitted with cheekpieces after disappointing at Newmarket, Asking and Roly Poly.

Joseph O'Brien sends Intricately into battle, but last season's Moyglare Stud Stakes heroine will also need to raise her game after failing to fire at Headquarters.

Rehana is a major contender for Mick Halford after she was impressive in the Athasi Stakes at Naas at the start of the month.

Kevin Prendergast is represented by Aneen, who has not been seen since bolting up in a Curragh maiden last October.Jim Bolger's recent 1,000 Guineas Trial winner Bean Feasa completes the line-up.