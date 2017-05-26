Minding has suffered a setback that will rule her out of action for most of the summer, a spokesman for her owners Coolmore said.

The brilliant filly was a hot favourite to win an eighth Group One in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday but plans are now on hold.

Minding will also miss Royal Ascot, where she holds entries in the Queen Anne Stakes and the Prince Of Wales's Stakes.

O'Brien is hoping she has recovered from the setback by the end of August.

The four-year-old daughter of Galileo had an extraordinary season in 2016, with victories in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, the Investec Oaks at Epsom and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

Five Group One triumphs during her three-year-old campaign also saw her crowned 2016 Cartier Horse of the Year.