Churchill will face just five rivals as he bids for a Classic double in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday.

Aidan O'Brien's charge won the British version at the start of the month and he will once again be joined by stablemates Lancaster Bomber and Spirit Of Valor, who finished fourth and eighth respectively at Newmarket.

Michael Halford's Irishcorrespondent is unbeaten in two starts this year and takes a steep hike to Group One level, while Ger Lyons' Glastonbury Song is another to jump in class after winning at Dundalk last month.

Godolphin runner Thunder Snow completes the line-up and is on a retrieval mission after a disappointing performance in the Kentucky Derby, when he was pulled up after bucking through the early strides of the race.