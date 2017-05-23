Churchill will face a maximum of eight rivals in Saturday's Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for five of those, meaning just three trainers could field opponents against the impressive Churchill, who is bidding for a Guineas double after winning at Newmarket.

O'Brien could also run Lancaster Bomber, who was fourth at Newmarket, Orderofthegarter, fifth in the French Guineas, Pipes Of Peace, Spirit Of Valor and War Decree.

However, the only unbeaten horse in the field is not trained by O'Brien but by Michael Halford.

His Irishcorrespondent may have been unraced at two, but he has created a huge impression in winning both his starts this season.

"He's done everything right, he was very impressive in his maiden and stepped up on that the last day," Halford told At The Races.

"Obviously there's more required here, but I think he's entitled to take his chance.

"Churchill obviously sets the standard, but he's well and I'm looking forward to him."

The only other two possibles are the Ger Lyons-trained Glastonbury Song, a winner at Dundalk last month, and Saeed bin Suroor's Thunder Snow.

He hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons after bucking coming out of the stalls in the Kentucky Derby and being pulled up.

Live coverage of the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas from 2pm on Saturday 27 May on RTÉ 2 television, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio 1.