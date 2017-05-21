Soul Stirring became the first progeny of Frankel to claim Classic glory when winning the Japanese Oaks at Tokyo racecourse.

The filly, who is out of French Oaks winner Stacelita, is trained by Kazuo Fujisawa for the Shadai Race Horse Co Ltd and was the first offspring of Frankel to win at the highest level when she claimed the Group One Hanshin Juvenile Fillies at Hanshin in December.

She was beaten in the Japanese 1000 Guineas, but bounced back in the best possible fashion with her length and three-quarters defeat of Mozu Katchan in the hands of Christophe Lemaire.

Frankel was out of luck with his runners in the 1000 and 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last month, but does have a leading chance in the Investec Derby through Cracksman, trained by John Gosden and who is vying for favouritism after his form received a significant boost in the Dante Stakes at York.