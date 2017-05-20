John Oxx plans to send Naughty Or Nice to Royal Ascot after she secured Listed honours at Navan.

The three-year-old filly won well on her debut at Gowran in April and capably handled a step up in class and trip to take the one-mile-five-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Yeats Stakes by a head from Grandee.

Oxx said: "For a green filly she was in front plenty soon enough and that was maybe contributing to her stopping a little at the end, but it's great to win with her.

"She stays well, she got the trip well and she has a bit of a turn of foot, too. She's not one paced, by any means.

"She has an entry in the Ribblesdale Stakes but that might be a fair jump up. We'll see as she's still quite green and might keep improving.

"This is supposed to be a lead-up race to the Queen's Vase and that would be an option but it is an extra furlong this year.

"Those are the two alternatives and it might be one or the other."