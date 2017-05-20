Caravaggio makes his eagerly-awaited return to action in the EMS Copiers Lacken Stakes at Naas on Sunday.

The one-time leading 2000 Guineas contender will be having his first outing since a scintillating win in the Group One Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last August.

Connections have shelved plans to tackle a mile with the Aidan O'Brien-trained son of Scat Daddy, and the Group Three contest is set to be the starting point ahead of a sprint campaign that could see him return to Royal Ascot for the Commonwealth Cup, having won the Coventry Stakes in his juvenile year.

O'Brien said: "He seems to be in good form and he's just ready to start off.

"He obviously hasn't run this year yet, but he seems to be in good form."

Jessica Harrington admits it may be a "big ask" for Khukri when he tackles Caravaggio.

The Sepoy colt made a good impression on his return to action this year when landing the Coolmore Stud Power Stakes at Navan last month.

Harrington was herself slightly surprised by that Listed victory, but has high hopes of the three-year-old making into a smart sprinter this term.

She expects improvement from her charge now, but feels O'Brien's charge may be a tough nut to crack.

"He did it well at Navan and he'll probably come on from that as it was his first run of the year," said Harrington.

"Taking on Caravaggio, I'd say, is a big ask."

Mister Trader looks another fascinating runner returning to action in the six-furlong affair.

Darren Bunyan's runner, who chased Caravaggio home in the Marble Hill Stakes last season, has not been seen since a disappointing effort in the Windsor Castle Stakes at the Royal meeting, for which he was a strong fancy.

Psychedelic Funk, a smart performer last season, failed to show much on his return this term at Navan and connections will be hoping for a better effort from the son of Choisir.