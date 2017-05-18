Permian gave the Investec Derby hopes of Cracksman a direct boost after running out the winner of the Betfred Dante Stakes at York.

After finding John Gosden's charge - who was declared a non-runner on this occasion due to the ground - too strong at Epsom last month, the son of Teofilo took a giant step forward to back up his last-time-out Listed win at Newmarket with a ready success.

Kept handy in behind the early pace set by Wolf Country, the 10-1 shot - who is not entered in the Epsom Classic but will be supplemented - moved through to join the early leader along with favourite Benbatl approaching the final quarter of a mile.

As the pair pulled clear to fight out the finish of the Group Two contest, it was Permian who found more for pressure when pulling out plenty for Franny Norton to score by three-quarters of a length, giving trainer Mark Johnston his first winner in the race.

The Michael Stoute-trained Derby gamble Crystal Ocean was a further half a length back in third.