Jack Kennedy sustained a broken leg in a fall at Punchestown last night and will be out of action for four months.

The 18-year-old rider suffered a heavy fall when parting company with Bobbies Diamond in the opening Novice Chase.

Kennedy was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospoital where it was confirmed that he's suffered a fractured left femur.

Turf Club senior medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick said that while Kennedy was in great deal of pain, he was in reasonable spirits, and was targetting a return to action at the Listowel in mid September.

Kennedy steered the truculent Labaik to a memorable Supreme Novices' Hurdle triumph at the Cheltenham Festival back in March, and has marked himself as one of the most precosious talents in the game over the last 12 months.