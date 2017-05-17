Tasleet relished the soft ground and fairly bolted up in the Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes at York.

Trained by William Haggas, Tasleet won the rearranged Greenham Stakes at Chelmsford early last season but had just one subsequent run after suffering a setback.

The four-year-old made a pleasing return to action this term, finishing second behind the classy Home Of The Brave over seven furlongs.

However, dropped to six furlongs for the first time since his two-year-old days and in first time cheek pieces, he spreadeagled the field at 14-1.

Nameitwhatyoulike set a searching gallop in the conditions and one of the first beaten was the favourite Brando.

Suedois, last year's winner Magical Memory and Comicas all held chances, but Jim Crowley's mount shot clear to win by two and a half lengths.

Magical Memory made a pleasing return in second with Comicas third.

Crowley said: "I was impressed. That was the first time I've ridden him.

"We weren't really sure if he would go on the ground but he loved it.

"My only concern came when they couldn't get out my way as I was struggling for a bit of room, (but) when I switched him, he took off.

"He was pretty good there and he has not had too many goes at six furlongs, but he clearly relishes it."

Haggas said: "He is a very talented horse. I always thought he wanted fast ground but he seemed to revel in that. He has to run in stakes races now as we have got to make a man of him.

"He has been a relatively sound horse but he just had a real bad injury(last year) to a hind ankle which took a hell of a long time to clear up. I always fancied coming back to six furlongs.

"He ran over seven on his comeback in the spring when I wanted to run in the Abernant but he had a foot issue.

"This was always the next step and the next step is about another month away. I would think he is unlikely to run again and he will head to the Diamond Jubilee, I've got to try and make him a Group One winner.

"We could look to France, the Prix Maurice de Gheest over six-and-a-half-furlongs will be perfect."