Multiple Group One winner Minding has been installed as the 4-1 favourite by race sponsors Coral for this year's Eclipse.

The four-year-old, winner of both last year's 1000 Guineas and Oaks, is one of 19 entries for trainer Aidan O'Brien in the 10-furlong contest at Sandown on 8 July.

Other standout names among the Ballydoyle handler's list of possible runners include 2000 Guineas hero Churchill, 1000 Guineas winner Winter and last year's Breeders' Cup Turf victor Highland Reel.

While O'Brien-trained runners dominate the list of 66 entries for the race, there are number of notable names from other yards that have been put forward.

Dubai Sheema Classic winner Jack Hobbs is one of seven for trainer John Gosden, while Sir Michael Stoute, who has won the race five times, is responsible for three entries, including Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf heroine Queen's Trust.

Last year's winner Hawkbill spearheads a list of seven potential runners for trainer Charlie Appleby.