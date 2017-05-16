Champion Irish amateur Jamie Codd made his first visit to Sedgefield a successful one when scoring on newcomer Way Out West for Stuart Crawford.

Codd steered the 4-6 favourite home by two and a half lengths in the Paxtons For JCB Fastrac Maiden National Hunt Flat Race, much to the delight of the County Antrim handler.

"I was delighted Jamie went over to ride him for us. I think it might be the first time he's ridden there," said Crawford.

"He's a very nice horse, he's only a four-year-old. We've thought a bit of him and just been trying to find somewhere to start him off.

"They've done a great job at Sedgefield. The course was in great order.

"I imagine now he will be for sale. He's a nice type of horse. He's by a fashionable sire (Westerner) and he showed a good attitude."