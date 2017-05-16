Robbie Power faces at least two weeks on the sidelines after fracturing two ribs in a nasty fall at Killarney on Monday.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider took a tumble from the 10-11 favourite Woodland Opera at the second-last fence in the Grade Three McSweeney Arms Hotel An Riocht Chase won by Ballycasey.

"Robbie's got two fractured ribs in the right side. It was a horrible fall," said Dr Adrian McGoldrick, the Irish Turf Club's senior medical officer. "He'll be out for two to three weeks."

Power has enjoyed a superb few months, including winning the Irish Gold Cup, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Punchestown Gold Cup aboard Sizing John, for whose trainer Jessica Harrington he landed the Irish Grand National with Our Duke.