Acapulco made a successful Irish debut in the Sole Power Sprint Stakes at the Curragh.

The flying filly was a brilliant juvenile when trained in America by Wesley Ward, winning the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot in 2015, but has been switched to Aidan O'Brien and is in-foal to Galileo.

The 11-8 favourite settled in midfield and took a little while to hit top gear when asked by Donnacha O'Brien, but she eventually found her stride and pulled away to beat Ardhoomey by half a length.

The winner was cut to 4-1 from 6-1 for the King's Stand Stakes back at the Royal meeting next month.

Her rider said: "At home we were trying to get her to relax and that's what the hood was all about. She was a bit lazy today, but when I gave her a squeeze she quickened up nicely.

"I think when we take the hood off her she'll step up again. It's a lovely start.

"It was perfect for her first day, let her relax and enjoy it, so it worked."

Earllier, Actress broke her duck in the Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund Fillies Maiden for O'Brien.

The Declaration Of War youngster was a most encouraging second at Naas on her racecourse introduction and was sent off the red-hot 1-3 favourite to go one better.

Donnacha O'Brien tracked the front pair in the far-side group and although the penny still has not completely dropped, Actress showed decent acceleration to hit the front inside the final furlong and was kept up to her work to account for Yolo Star by a cosy three-quarters of a length.

Her jockey said: "Probably six furlongs would suit her even better but the race was here for her and she's done it very nicely.

"I don't know if she'd run again, but I suppose Ascot would have to be on the cards now."

Former Derby-winning rider Martin Dwyer enjoyed a rare triumph at Irish Headquarters as the Denis Hogan-trained Gopsies Daughter proved best in the five-furlong PG Duffy & Sons Citroen Handicap.

Dwyer said of the 16-1 chance, who had a nose to spare over Palavicini Run: "I spoke to Denis before and he said she is better over five than six.

"He said that she's got one good run towards the end and to try and use it wisely."

Tandem continues to roll back the years and made it two from two for the campaign in the Courtyard Shopping Centre Newbridge Race.

Dermot Weld's eight-year-old returned from a lengthy layoff to strike at Tipperary last month and Pat Smullen settled him in second as Wayne Lordan dictated terms to suit himself on Love Potion.

Tandem hit the front approaching the furlong pole and showed plenty of determination when challenged by Jaqen H'Ghar to cross the line with half a length in hand as the 13-8 favourite.