Acapulco makes her eagerly-anticipated debut for Aidan O'Brien in the Sole Power Sprint Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

It is almost two years since the daughter of Scat Daddy provided American trainer Wesley Ward with yet another winner at Royal Ascot when dominating her rivals in the Queen Mary Stakes.

She was the pitched in against her elders in the Nunthorpe at York later that summer and was far from disgraced in finishing second to the popular northern-based sprinter Mecca's Angel.

Acapulco was due to line up in the King's Stand at the Royal meeting last June before injury intervened and she missed much of the campaign before a late-season comeback at Santa Anita.

Having made the move from America to Ireland during the off-season, she is now in foal to a superstar stallion, but her racing days are not over just yet.

O'Brien said: "She seems in good form and loves nice ground. She has been covered by Galileo."

Acapulco is set to face 11 rivals as she warms up for a potential Ascot return in this five-furlong Listed contest and will have to be on her game if she is to make a triumphant comeback.

The Ger Lyons-trained Ardhoomey is the highest-rated runner after winning the Flying Five over this course and distance last September.

Primo Uomo won his first two starts of the year at Dundalk and Cork before finishing a close third behind Washington DC and Ardhoomey in the Woodlands Stakes at Navan three weeks ago.

Trainer Gerard O'Leary said: "He's in good form and I think he has a nice draw (stall 12). The speed horses seem to be near him and hopefully the race will unfold from there.

"Acapulco is probably the benchmark. I'd say whatever is up her tail will be running to form.

"It's a strong race with some of the best sprinters in England and Ireland in it, but our horse is very genuine and tough and we're hoping for a good run."

Barry Murphy's Spirit Quartz and the Willie McCreery-trained Ostatnia are the other home runners, with seven British challengers making up the field.

Robert Cowell saddles Encore D'Or, Sir Robert Cheval and Shrill and they joined on the trip across the Irish Sea by Just Glamorous (Ron Harris), Monsieur Joe (Paul Midgley), Willytheconqueror (William Muir) and Rural Celebration (Kevin Ryan).