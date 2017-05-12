Cliffs Of Moher gave Aidan O'Brien a sixth victory in the Homeserve Dee Stakes at Chester with a workmanlike performance in the Listed contest over an extended mile and a quarter.

The Galileo colt, having his first race for 195 days, was given a stern test by the pace-setting Max Zorin.

Ryan Moore had Cliffs Of Moher well positioned just behind the leader, but it took some time for him to overhaul Max Zorin.

The 4-5 favourite got on top in the final furlong to score by a length and half from the staying-on Bay Of Poets.

Max Zorin was three-quarters of a length back in third place, with the inexperienced Mirage Dancer coming home well in fourth.

Moore said: "He just raced a bit sleepy the whole way really. He came out a little bit slow, the tempo wasn't strong and he was able to sit second, but he was always just having a look around.

"It was his first run of the year and he just felt a bit rusty, but I'd be very happy with him.

"It's loose ground and it's not ideal for him, to be fair."

Cliffs Of Moher was cut to a best-priced 7-1 for the Investec Derby.

O'Brien and owners Coolmore are also responsible for 4-1 favourite Churchill, winner of the 2000 Guineas, as well as the likes of Chester Vase winner Venice Beach and Saturday's Lingfield Derby Trial contender Sir John Lavery.

