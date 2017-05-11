Aidan O'Brien relies on Cliffs Of Moher to provide him with a sixth victory in the Homeserve Dee Stakes at Chester on Friday.

The Ballydoyle handler first claimed this Listed prize with Gypsy King back in 2005 and has since added to his tally with Admiralofthefleet (2007), Astrology (2012), Magician (2013) and Kingfisher (2014).

Cliffs Of Moher appears a major contender on his first start since trouncing talented stablemate Orderofthegarter in Leopardstown maiden last October.

The Galileo colt faces eight rivals over a mile and a quarter on the Roodee, with Frankel colt Mirage Dancer a fascinating runner for Michael Stoute.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned three-year-old has plenty to find on official ratings, but looked an exciting prospect when winning on his only previous start at Doncaster last autumn.

Abdullah's racing manager, Teddy Grimthorpe, said: "He's taken a little while to come to hand, but Sir Michael is happy with him.

"He is going in at the deep end a little bit, so we'll see how he gets on."

Charlie Appleby's Bay Of Poets and Majeste from Richard Hannon's stable both bring three-figure ratings to the table.

Bay Of Poets was least seen finishing third behind leading Investec Derby fancy Cracksman in a Derby trial at Epsom a couple of weeks ago.

"We were pleased with his performance in the Derby Trial at Epsom and given that was his first run of the year, we'd expect him to improve," said Appleby.

"He came out of the race well and I think the track should suit him.

"It's a competitive race, as you would expect, but he's in good order and we're looking forward to running him."

The Roger Varian-trained Fujaira Bridge is another horse having his sights raised after opening his account at Ripon three weeks ago.

Al Hamdany, Apex King, Max Zorin and Star Of Rory make up the field.