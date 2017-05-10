Montaly got up in the shadow of the post to snatch victory in a tight finish to the 188Bet Chester Cup.

Yorkidding led from her Mark Johnston-trained stablemate Watersmeet in the straight and looked like landing the spoils after being prominent throughout the extended two-and-a-quarter-mile test.

However, 16-1 shot Montaly came from the clouds under Oisin Murphy to win by a neck and give trainer Andrew Balding top honours in the historic handicap prize.

Fun Mac was three-quarters of a length away in third, with Who Dares Wins a further half-length back in fourth.

Chester 3.35 (Chester Cup) result:

1 Montaly 16-1

2 Yorkidding 9-1

3 Fun Mac 25-1

4 Who Dares Wins 5-1 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) May 10, 2017

Murphy said: "It's some job to get this horse to win this race today. You've got to remember he's been off the track a long time and he was on a career-high mark, so credit to Andrew and the team at home.

"When you're riding for Andrew Balding you learn to ride with your head and he puts no pressure on you. It's a very easy thing to do.

"You need the horses and as I've said before, fast horses make fast jockeys."

Balding was represented by his wife, Anna Lisa, who said: "Oisin was brilliant again and he's such a special horse.

"He's got a few issues and very nearly kicked me before the race and my phone got smashed. He's not straightforward, so this means even more.

"I'm shocked, to be honest, as we thought the ground was going to be too quick for him, but it was absolutely perfect on the day."

WATCH: Montaly (16-1) and Oisin Murphy win the 188bet Chester Cup for trainer Andrew Balding pic.twitter.com/ZpZGmpWGWa — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) May 10, 2017

Frankie Dettori served up a masterclass of tactical riding as he enjoyed a clear-cut victory on Enable in the Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks.

The canny Italian kept on the heels of the pace-setting Erica Bing before making the move that proved decisive as he kicked for home just before the home turn.

Ryan Moore tried to cover his rival on the evens favourite Alluring, but Dettori had pinched a handy lead on John Gosden's 2-1 shot, who went on to score by a length and three-quarters.

The first two pulled nine lengths clear of Tansholpan in third.

Dettori said: "She's a very nice filly, who is improving all the time. She is beginning to know what she is doing.

"I liked the way that she quickened, she quickened really well and put the race to bed. She showed me a good turn of foot and she's a very smart filly.

"She definitely stays, but she's a stayer with a turn of foot."

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for winning owner Khalid Abdullah, said: "We're very happy indeed. She travelled particularly well and Frankie said he felt they were never going a great pace.

"He was always very comfortable and then she quickened and quickened up again, so it was a smart performance.

"She cornered well and is a lengthy filly. That's the bonus of these races, they are educational for the horses and for us."

Enable had previously finished third behind stable companion and fellow Abdullah-owned filly Shutter Speed in a conditions race at Newbury.

Bookmakers reacted by trimming Shutter Speed for the Investec Oaks at Epsom, with only Rhododendron ahead of her in the market.

However, Grimthorpe hinted Shutter Speed could switch to the French equivalent, depending on how she performs in the Musidora Stakes at York next week.

He said: "I think distance is going to be at least an issue with Shutter Speed. We're pretty confident Enable will stay a mile and a half, but there is a question mark about Shutter Speed.

"Certainly on her pedigree there is some doubt, which is why she's going to York (Musidora Stakes) next week. She will have the option of the Prix de Diane as well.

"The plan with Enable was to come here today and get her learning and educated on a track like this.

"For her to develop in the way she has is very pleasing."

Kevin Buckley, representing Alluringly's owners Coolmore, said: "They look two good fillies, they pulled nine lengths clear of the third.

"That was all new to her, running around a tight track, and it's why Aidan (O'Brien) sends them. It will have done her good.

"Ryan was happy with her."