The curtain came down on a brilliant Para Athletics World Championships for Ireland on Sunday evening, with the ten-strong team packing seven medals into the suitcases as they prepare to come home.

On Sunday night, Meath man Paul Keogan took a highly creditable fifth (56.90) in the T37 400m final having cruised through his heat.

After suffering the agony of a false start at last September's Rio Games, he took great heart form a strong performance across the water.

"I gained valuable experience here in London getting the opportunity to race five times," said Keogan, who also made the T37 200m final.

"I'm happy with my progress and it’s infinitely better than Rio."

Overall it's been a memorable championships, with Michael McKillop (gold in T37 800m and T37 1500m), Jason Smyth (gold in T13 100m and 200m), Orla Barry (silver in F57 discus) and Niamh McCarthy (silver in F41 discus) and Noelle Lenihan (silver in F38 discus) all delivering the goods.

"This team have been progressing amazingly well since London 2012," said Ireland Team Manager James Nolan.

"We were successful in Doha 2015 and Rio 2016 but to come away from this World Championships with seven medals from 10 athletes is truly world class.

"On top of the medals won by Jason Smyth, Michael McKillop, Noelle Lenihan, Orla Barry and Niamh McCarthy, it was great to see Greta Streimikyte progress to within one second of bronze, Orla Comerford finish sixth in the 100m final, Paul Keogan reach the final in both the 200m and 400m and Patrick Monahan driving forward the resurgence of world level wheelchair racing in Ireland when competing over 800m and 1500m.

"With the European Championships next year in Berlin, if this team can reproduce the level of performance seen here in London this week, they will be a dominant force in 2018."

The Irish team arrive at Dublin Airport on Monday afternoon, 3.40pm.