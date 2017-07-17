Paul Keogan is through to the T37 200m final after finishing third in his heat at the World Para Athletics Championships.

Keogan clocked 25.27 seconds to progress and keep alive his mission to add to Ireland's haul of four medals at the Championships.

Paul Keogan goes through to T37 200m final after finishing 3rd just now in heats 25.27seconds just outside PB #London2017 #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/dq6JdwVw66 — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) July 17, 2017

It would be a sweet redemption for the Meathman, who suffered the agony of a false start at the Rio Games last September.

Keogan's Paralympics ended before it had even started as he was disqualified from his T37 400m heat in heartbreaking fashion.

"I went before the gun," he told RTÉ Sport when reflecting on the disqualification.

"Technically that would be considered cheating. It’s quite sickening, but I don’t think unfair would be the right word to use."

He’s entered into the 200m and 400m events in London.

On Sunday night Jason Smyth stormed to gold in the T13 100m with a winning time of 10.63 seconds.

Minutes later, Michael McKillop captured the eighth World Para gold of his career in the T38 800m as he ran a season's best time of 2 minutes and 0.93 seconds.

Ireland won two silver medals in the discus on Saturday; Orla Barry and Niamh McCarthy both did the business in their respective classes.