Ireland won not one, but two silver medals in the discus on day two of the World Para Athletics Championships in London as Orla Barry and Niamh McCarthy both finished second in their respective classes.

Barry secured silver in the F57 category tonight with a best throw of 28.89m.

Algeria’s Nassima Saifi struck gold with a throw of 34.05, while Mexico’s Floralia Estrada Bernal rounded off the podium places.

Earlier in the day, McCarthy delivered Ireland's first medal in London as she took silver in the F41 discus final.

The 23-year-old from Cork won silver at the Paralympics in Rio last September and she delivered the goods again at London Stadium on Saturday morning.

McCarthy made the podium thanks to a best throw of 26.17m in the fifth round.

She won bronze at the last Worlds two years ago in Doha, but McCarthy went one better this time around with a terrific performance.

"It's very exciting, I'm trying to come down to earth after it," McCarthy told RTÉ Sport.

"The nerves kind of got the better of me, but I think they got the better of most of the competitors. I'm happy I held it together to get the silver medal, which is what I wanted.

"The girl who took gold is a phenomenal thrower and it's going to take me a while to catch up to her."

McCarthy is now hoping her success acts as a spark for the rest of the Irish team in London.

"I think it does," she added when asked if team success can have a snowball effect. "In Rio, Orla Barry won her medal the morning before my competition, that kind of spurred me on.

"Hopefully the others take a bit of inspiration from me I suppose."

First medal of the Champs - Silver for @niamhmacdiscus in F41 discus final! 🥈Best throw of 26.17m in the fifth round! 👏🏼🇮🇪💪🏼 Well done! pic.twitter.com/Q36LNev3NM — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) July 15, 2017

Tomorrow, three more Irish athletes are in action. Kildare wheelchair racer Patrick Monahan will take to the start line in the heats of the T54 1500m on the track at 10.15am with team-mate Jason Smyth following up in the heats of the T13 100m at 11.30am.

Should they both progress they will contest evening finals tomorrow alongside Paralympic champion Michael McKillop, who will be defending his T38 800m title at 9.15pm.