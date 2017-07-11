The 2018 IPC Swimming European Championships will take place at the National Aquatic Centre from 13-19 August 2018.

The event will attract many of the world's leading swimmers, with over 500 athletes from 40 countries set to descend on the capital for seven days of competition.

Great support from the HP Sports family for @ParalympicsIRE successful bid to host 2018 Euros. World stage for our world class athletes 🏊🏻☘ pic.twitter.com/ne0iqUMSZq — Evanne Ní Chuilinn (@EvanneNiC) July 11, 2017

The championships will be the biggest international competition to be held at the National Aquatic Centre in 15 years, presenting an unrivalled opportunity to internationally showcase all the National Sports Campus has to offer.

Addressing the audience at the announcement, Paralympics Ireland chief executive Miriam Malone said: "We firmly believe true understanding and appreciation of the elite athletic nature of Paralympic athletes can only realised by witnessing the sports live.

"Irish Paralympic athletes have been competing and achieving consistently all over world for many years. We are incredibly excited and extremely proud that now we can bring them home and provide the opportunity for a supportive Irish public to see for themselves their talent and that of their European counterparts."