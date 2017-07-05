Five Paralympic medallists feature in a 10-strong Ireland squad for the World Para-Athletics Championships in London from 14-23 July.

Led by multiple Paralympic gold medallists and defending World champions Jason Smyth and Michael McKillop, this experienced team also features Cork's trio of throwing Paralympic medallists Noelle Lenihan, Orla Barry and Niamh McCarthy.

All five secured podium finishes at the last World Championships in 2015, as did Deirdre Mongan, who is also named.

Middle-distance runner Greta Streimikyte will make her World Championship debut, as will Dublin sprinter Orla Comerford.

Meath man Paul Keogan will race over 200m and 400m, with Kildare wheelchair racer Patrick Monahan set to challenge over 800m and 1500m, as his favoured marathon event is not on the London programme.

For the first time ever, both the World Para-Athletics Championships and the IAAF World Championships will be held in the same city in the same summer.