There will be no Russian team at the London 2017 World Para Athletics Championships unless "something dramatically changes" very soon in regards to the country's return from its Paralympic doping ban.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has also warned Russia it may miss the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang if it fails to meet its anti-doping obligations by September.

Speaking at a press conference in London, IPC president Philip Craven said: "With 291 days to go until PyeongChang 2018, there is not a moment to waste.

"The IPC task force will next update the IPC governing board in September and if the obligations have not been fully met by then, it will be very difficult for the (Russian Paralympic Committee) to have its suspension lifted in time to enter its athletes into the Paralympic Winter Games.

"Clearly, with this timeline in mind, unless something dramatic changes in the next few weeks, the Russian Paralympic Committee will not be able to enter its athletes into the London 2017 World Para Athletics Championships."

That event takes place at the London Stadium from July 14-23, with the IAAF World Championships starting at the same venue on 4 August.