Teenager Nhat Nguyen has progressed to the last 16 of the European Championships after beating the 2015 gold medallist Pablo Abian of Spain.

The two-time Irish senior champion came through 21-9 21-18 to beat home favourite Abian, despite sweltering conditions inside the Spanish venue.

The 17-year-old's victory against the number seven seed sets up a last-16 clash with Nick Fransman of the Netherlands.

That match, that could see the Dubliner through to the quarter-finals takes place between 4:30pm and 6.00pm today.